Fish and chips in Grand Haven

Grand Haven restaurants
Grand Haven restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Kirby House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Kirby House

2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1004 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$17.99
More about The Kirby House
Item pic

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$28.50
9 pieces of Lake Ontario bluegill, seasoned fries, chipotle slaw, tartar sauce
Fish & Chips$28.99
9 pieces of Lake Ontario bluegill, seasoned fries, chipotle slaw, tartar sauce
Fish & Chips$27.75
9 pieces of Lake Ontario bluegill, seasoned fries, chipotle slaw, tartar sauce
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven

