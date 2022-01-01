Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Grand Haven

Grand Haven restaurants
Grand Haven restaurants that serve greek salad

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Pickle

112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4.3 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad
NEW - Feta, artichoke salad, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, house made Greek dressing on iceberg lettuce
More about The Toasted Pickle
The Paisley Pig GastroPub image

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceberg wedge, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, greek dressing, tzatziki
Small Greek Wedge Salad$5.00
iceberg wedge, feta, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, Greek dressing, tzatziki
Large Greek Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg wedge, feta, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, Greek dressing, tzatziki
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub

