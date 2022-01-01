Greek salad in Grand Haven
Grand Haven restaurants that serve greek salad
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Pickle
112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
|Greek Salad
NEW - Feta, artichoke salad, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, house made Greek dressing on iceberg lettuce
The Paisley Pig GastroPub
501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven
|Small Greek Wedge Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg wedge, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, greek dressing, tzatziki
|Large Greek Wedge Salad
|$11.00
iceberg wedge, feta, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, Greek dressing, tzatziki