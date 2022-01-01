Nachos in Grand Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Haven restaurants that serve nachos

MACHO NACHO (V) (GF) image

FRENCH FRIES

The Kirby House

2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1004 reviews)
Takeout
MACHO NACHO (V) (GF)$12.99
corn tortilla chips, black-eyed peas & corn salsa, 4-cheese blend, lime-cilantro crema, jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions add: southwest chicken (GF), taco beef (GF), veggi "chicken", veggi "beef", 2.99 / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.
More about The Kirby House
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Pickle

112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4.3 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$9.95
House pulled pork, beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion, giardiniera & our smokey onion sauce piled on house kettle chips
More about The Toasted Pickle
68fc3f99-7022-46e9-9255-57a398d5778b image

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
Hand pulled pork, house potato chips, scallions, peppadew peppers, jalapeño caps, bbq alfredo, ghost pepper cheese
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub

