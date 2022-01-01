Tacos in Grand Haven
Grand Haven restaurants that serve tacos
The Kirby House
2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
|SPICED MAHI TACOS
|$17.99
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, lime-cilantro crema
|Chicken Taco
|$17.99
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, lime-cilantro crema
Noto's at the Bil-Mar
1223 S. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$22.00
mahi-mahi . chimichurri . cilantro . lime cabbage slaw