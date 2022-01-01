Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Grand Haven

Grand Haven restaurants
Grand Haven restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

The Kirby House

2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1004 reviews)
Takeout
SPICED MAHI TACOS$17.99
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, lime-cilantro crema
Chicken Taco$17.99
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, lime-cilantro crema
Noto's at the Bil-Mar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Noto's at the Bil-Mar

1223 S. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Fish Tacos$22.00
mahi-mahi . chimichurri . cilantro . lime cabbage slaw
The Paisley Pig GastroPub image

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Twist
choose from chicken or beef
refried beans, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream
