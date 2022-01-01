Primo
Our Italian inspired menu is prepared with fresh ingredients. We feature the finest interpretations of culinary classics. Don’t take our word for it. Come taste what all the talk is about.
1505 N Broadway
Popular Items
Location
1505 N Broadway
Minot ND
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Columbian Club
Come in and enjoy some of Minot's best homecooked food!
10 North Main
Creating memorable experiences through genuine human connection in Downtown Minot. Featuring prime steaks, fresh seafood, curated wines, and classic handcrafted cocktails. Join us!
With Room Coffee
Fresh Juice, Smoothies and More!
ARNYS 2.0 LLC
Come in and enjoy!