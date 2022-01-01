Grand Island restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.
1752 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island
Popular items
Mini Belgian Waffle Flight
|$9.45
3 Waffles with your choice of topping. Add Traditional breakfast meat for $1.95.
Irish Benny
|$10.50
Rye toast topped with corned beef hash & poached eggs covered with hollandaise sauce.
Strawberry Fields
|$12.25
SEAFOOD
Zobud Bistro
1879 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island
Popular items
Stuffed Banana Peppers
|$14.00
Pomodoro Sauce | Garlic Crostini
Chicken Milanese Entree
|$24.00
Arugula | Grape Tomatoes | Parmesan | Lemon Caper Sauce
Roasted Beet Salad
|$11.00
Goat Cheese Croquette | Candied Walnuts | Baby Arugula | Limoncello Dressing
Burrata
2761 Long Rd, Grand Island