Chicken salad in Grand Island

Grand Island restaurants
Grand Island restaurants that serve chicken salad

Eggsquisite Eats, LLC. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.

1752 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island

Avg 4.5 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, black olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, marinated chicken & a pita. Served with Greek dressing.
More about Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.
Say Cheese Pizza Co.

1771 Love Rd, Grand Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce mix, tomato, red onion, black olives, cucmbers, feta cheese, chicken
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Lettuce mix, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, black olives, cucmbers, jack cheese, parmesan cheese, croutons, chicken, bacon
More about Say Cheese Pizza Co.

