Tacos in Grand Island
Grand Island restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.
1752 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island
|Taco Burger
|$14.50
Fresh & Juicy 1/2 lb. burger char grilled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, dressed with tortilla chips and sour cream on your choice of bun.
Taquito Lindo - Grand Island
1849 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island
|3 Tacos Chicken
|$10.99
Cilantro-lime marinated chicken topped with Pico de Gallo and a mild avocado sauce
|3 Tacos fish
|$14.99
Beer battered tilapia topped with cabbage, carrots, & a spicy mustard serrano sauce
|1 Taco Cochinita Pibil
|$4.99
Juicy pulled pork coupled with pickled red onions and cilantro