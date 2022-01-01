Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Grand Island

Go
Grand Island restaurants
Toast

Grand Island restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

Say Cheese Pizza Co.

1771 Love Rd, Grand Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$13.99
Full Leaf Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, Chicken, Balsamic Reduction, French Dressing
More about Say Cheese Pizza Co.
Zobud Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Zobud Bistro

1879 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$12.00
More about Zobud Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Island

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Soup

Burritos

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Grand Island to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston