Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wedge salad in
Grand Island
/
Grand Island
/
Wedge Salad
Grand Island restaurants that serve wedge salad
Say Cheese Pizza Co.
1771 Love Rd, Grand Island
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$13.99
Full Leaf Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, Chicken, Balsamic Reduction, French Dressing
More about Say Cheese Pizza Co.
SEAFOOD
Zobud Bistro
1879 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island
Avg 4.9
(115 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$12.00
More about Zobud Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Island
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Chicken Soup
Burritos
French Fries
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Grand Island to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(614 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston