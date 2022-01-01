Grand Junction American restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Scallywags Bar and Grill
509 28 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction
|Pork You
|$14.00
Pulled Pork, Jalapeno Pickles, Red Onion, Swiss And Mixed Cheese W/ Bbq Sauce On Toasted Buttered House Made Bun… Pork Ya!
|Italian
|$13.00
Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers, Mixed Cheese And Mayo.
|Wings
|$13.00
ANY FLAVOR OF WINGS CAN BE MADE REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT OR CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT!!!!
FLAVORS
TERIYAKI, PINEAPPLE HABANERO, BBQ, CHIPOTLE BBQ, HOT, REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT, AND CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT
DIPS
RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, BBQ, HONEY MUSTARD, RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE ,ITALIAN, ALFREDO
Bin 707 Foodbar
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105, Grand Junction
|Chocolate Pie
|$12.00
Chocolate Mousse | Pretzel Crust | Caramel | Roasted Piñon Nut Ice Cream
|Roasted Beets | Citrus | Puffed Beet Crisp | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee
|$15.00
Citrus | Grains | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
Graham Crust | Whipped Cream
Moody's
546 Main St, GRAND JUNCTION
|Wagyu Steak Salad
|$18.00
Marinated Wagyu steak, mixed greens tossed in homemade raspberry vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, roasted pepitas and sliced apple.
|Lemon Dill Chicken On Sourdough
|$15.00
A deep fried lightly breaded chicken breast with lemon dill aioli, sliced heirloom tomato, lettuce, onion, and melted sharp cheddar cheeses on locally made sourdough loaf. Served with spicy coleslaw.
|Creme Brulee
|$8.00
Rich vanilla bean custard with a crunchy caramelized top.
Feisty Pint
359 Colorado Ave, Grand Junction
|Bone In Wings
|$12.50
|Egg Static Burger
|$13.50
|Prime Dip
|$12.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
2565 American Way, Grand Junction
|Street Tacos 3
|$13.00
corn tortillas w/ mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ a cilantro cabbage + served w/ tortilla chips + salsa + sour cream
|Pepperoni
|$11.50
marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.50
steak or chicken + cilantro lime rice + black beans + topped w/ romaine lettuce + cheddar + jalapenos + tomatillo salsa +sour cream
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar
626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction
|*Tempura Cauliflower (Plant Based)
|$14.00
Coconut sesame tempura batter, Gochujang and sriracha-cashew dipping sauces
|626 Bourbon Bacon Cheese Burger
|$23.00
Half pound 7X Wagyu Beef, bourbon candied bacon, Dirty Hippy beer braised onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, brioche bun, 626 fries, plant-based garlic aioli
|*Pecan Lentil Empanada (*Plant Based)
|$22.00
Organic mesquite flour empanada filled with pecans, organic lentils, and squash. Cayenne habanero coriander sauce, tomatillo chimichurri, local roasted corn & pablano salsa. squash skewers.
*Gluten Free *Plant Based