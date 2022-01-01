Antipasto salad in
Grand Junction
/
Grand Junction
/
Antipasto Salad
Grand Junction restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Pablo’s Pizza
319 Main Street, Grand Junction
No reviews yet
Antipasto Salad
Spring mix, artichokes, black olives, mozzarella, pepperoni, red bell peppers, roasted tomatoes
More about Pablo’s Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Junction
Pies
Tacos
More near Grand Junction to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston