Cheese fries in Grand Junction

Grand Junction restaurants
Grand Junction restaurants that serve cheese fries

Stella's Fried Pork Tenderloins

476 28 Road, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$6.99
Wisconsin squeeky cheese curds dipped in our house made batter and quickly fried to perfection. Served with our house raspberry dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

2565 American Way, Grand Junction

Avg 4.4 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Fries$7.50
skinny cut fries topped
w/ garlic cheese sauce
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Cheese Fries$9.00
Parmesan cheese, white truffle oil, plant-based roasted garlic aioli
