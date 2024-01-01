Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Grand Junction

Go
Grand Junction restaurants
Toast

Grand Junction restaurants that serve greek salad

cec62408-062f-4583-b1ee-1104f1be70ad image

 

Pablo's Pizza in Grand Junction

319 Main Street, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$0.00
Spring mix topped with feta, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, fresh tomatoes
More about Pablo's Pizza in Grand Junction
Item pic

 

The Great Greek - Grand Junction, CO

2566 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
More about The Great Greek - Grand Junction, CO

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Junction

Salmon

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Cobb Salad

Antipasto Salad

French Fries

Tacos

Map

More near Grand Junction to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston