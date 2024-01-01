Greek salad in Grand Junction
Grand Junction restaurants that serve greek salad
Pablo's Pizza in Grand Junction
319 Main Street, Grand Junction
|Greek Salad
|$0.00
Spring mix topped with feta, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, fresh tomatoes
The Great Greek - Grand Junction, CO
2566 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita