Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Grand Junction

Go
Grand Junction restaurants
Toast

Grand Junction restaurants that serve steak salad

Moody's image

 

Moody's

546 Main St, GRAND JUNCTION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wagyu Steak Salad$20.00
Marinated Wagyu steak, mixed greens tossed in homemade raspberry vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, roasted pepitas and sliced apple.
More about Moody's
d084a907-c0bb-4ccb-81d1-d7c4272e5356 image

 

626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fall Flatiron Steak Salad$35.00
8 oz steak, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette, coriander toasted walnuts, blood orange craisins, buttermilk blue cheese crumbles, chimichurri sauce.
More about 626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Junction

Pretzels

Chips And Salsa

Antipasto Salad

Quesadillas

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Grand Junction to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston