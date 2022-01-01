Steak salad in Grand Junction
Grand Junction restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Moody's
Moody's
546 Main St, GRAND JUNCTION
|Wagyu Steak Salad
|$20.00
Marinated Wagyu steak, mixed greens tossed in homemade raspberry vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, roasted pepitas and sliced apple.
More about 626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar
626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction
|Fall Flatiron Steak Salad
|$35.00
8 oz steak, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette, coriander toasted walnuts, blood orange craisins, buttermilk blue cheese crumbles, chimichurri sauce.