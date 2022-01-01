Go
Toast

Grand Junction Subs

Grand Junction offers gourmet sub sandwiches grilled to perfection right before your eyes and fresh-cut fries that will have your taste buds celebrating!

435 Main Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

REG Chicken Cordon Bleu$10.49
Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu$7.99
Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
REG Chicken Cordon Bleu (COMBO)$13.49
Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
Fries$3.25
See full menu

Location

435 Main Ave

Moorheard MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rustica Eatery & Tavern

No reviews yet

Rustica is located in downtown Moorhead, MN. We boast a cozy neighborhood atmosphere in the historic 1898 Kassenborg Block building, just east of the Main Avenue bridge.
The Eatery features a rustic ambiance with exposed brick creating a warm, comfortable dining experience. Executive Chef Micah Leitel is dedicated to offering high quality, seasonally focused products and executes the diverse menu based on traditional American fare with European influences.

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Front Street Taproom

No reviews yet

Front Street Taproom specializes in a delicious selection of local and regional craft beer, a fun and comfortable space, great service, music, comedy, and more.

Toasted Frog - Fargo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston