Grand Lake Kitchen

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2042 Macarthur Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)

Popular Items

Tofu Banh Mi$13.00
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
Matzoh Ball Soup$9.00
chicken soup with matzoh ball
Americana Burger$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
GLK Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)
Yadi$13.00
turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll
GLK Burger$16.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Italian$13.00
mortadella, spicy coppa, salame cotto (pistachio), provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll
Fried Potatoes$4.00
russet potatoes smashed and fried crispy
Cali Mixed Bowl$15.00
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
French Fries$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2042 Macarthur Blvd

Oakland CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

