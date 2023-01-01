Grand Ledge restaurants you'll love
Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge - 508 S Clinton St
508 S Clinton St, Grand Ledge
|Popular items
|Classic Pulled Pork
|$7.99
A classic barbecue sandwich. Juicy smoked pork, piled high on a Martin's Potato Roll. Add some crispy slaw and a house made sauce, and you've pretty much got perfection.
|Brisket Mac & Cheesy
|$10.99
Oozing fontina cheese layered with beef brisket and our famous Smoked Mac & Cheese. Grilled between two slices of hearty white bread.
|Twisted Reuben
|$10.99
Smoked beef brisket topped with creamy swiss cheese, carmelized onions, sauerkraut, and whole grain mustard. Grilled to perfection on caraway rye bread.
Arm's & Ember's Grill - 219 North Bridge Street
219 North Bridge Street, Grand Ledge
C and G Grab N Go - 6932 Davis Hwy
6932 Davis Hwy, Grand Ledge