Burritos in Grand Ledge

Grand Ledge restaurants
Grand Ledge restaurants that serve burritos

Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge - 508 S Clinton St

508 S Clinton St, Grand Ledge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Burrito$7.99
Tender pulled pork loaded into a flour burrito shell and rolled up with our crunchy slaw, smoky baked beans and
some sharp cheddar cheese.
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Tender chicken loaded into a flour burrito shell and rolled up with our crunchy slaw, smoky baked beans and some sharp cheddar cheese.
More about Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge - 508 S Clinton St
Arm's & Ember's Grill - 219 North Bridge Street

219 North Bridge Street, Grand Ledge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
served in a homemade fresh tortilla, with egg, hashbrowns and your choice of meat, chorizo, bacon, sausage, hot dog, or ham
More about Arm's & Ember's Grill - 219 North Bridge Street
