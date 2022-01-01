Go
Toast

Grand Olde Station

A unique and historic lakeside dinning experience!

502 Blue Ridge Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flat Breads$15.00
Elk Burger$28.00
Station Greek$14.00
Romain Hearts, tomato, Spinach, Scarlett Onion, Fetta, Kalamata, White Balsamic
Spring Wedge$15.00
Romaine wedge, fresh berries, bacon, crisp artichoke, cherry tomato, Stilton Blue cheese dressing
Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.00
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Carolina Slaw, Toasted Brioche
Dockside Salad$12.00
Summer greens, Heirloom Tomato, Scarlett Onion, Cucumber, Parmesan Peppercorn dressing
See full menu

Location

502 Blue Ridge Road

Lake Toxaway NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The FIX Restaurant, Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Upscale Food and Atmosphere offering Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch and Dinner

Mica's Restaurant

No reviews yet

"Our Cabin in the Mountains Since 1983"

Whiteside Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slabtown Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand tossed New York style Pizza, fresh salads, sandwiches and appetizers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston