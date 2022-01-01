Grand Park
Come in and enjoy!
19000 Grand Park Blvd.
Location
19000 Grand Park Blvd.
Westfield IN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Bub's Burgers
Looking for a fast, tasty burger on Indy's northside? Bub's Burgers, nestled in vibrant Westfield, Indiana near the Grand Park Sports Complex, has been serving up a faster, cooler and more streamlined version of the original Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream since 2015. Like a hip younger brother, Bub's Burgers has learned the best traits of the original -- quality food and a unique fun dining experience -- and added its own updated twist.
Greek's Pizzeria
Westfield's own Greek's Pizzeria!!!
We have a great selection of wines, craft beers, and everyday favorites!
First time? Try our famous garlic butter breadsticks!
Eat Happy! Since 1969
Union Jack Pub - Westfield
For more than 40 years, Union Jack has been serving the Indianapolis community and surrounding areas. we are proud to be a small, family owned business and we are thankful for the support.