Grand Plaza - Grand Plaza
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
23A Nelson Ave, Staten Island NY 10308
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island
No Reviews
23A Nelson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurant
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen - Inside Nature Grill Cafe
No Reviews
4115 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurant