Quesadillas in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
321 W Main St, Grand Prairie
|Quesadilla(Brsket)
|$11.50
Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Brisket
|Quesadilla (Chicken)
|$10.50
Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Chicken
|Quesadilla (Pork)
|$11.50
Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Pork
El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #2
902 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
|Kids quesadilla
|$7.95
Quesadilla with
Beans and rice
Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering
2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef (+$1.00) or chicken fajitas, cheddar and Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers & caramelized onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.99
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers & caramelized onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo.