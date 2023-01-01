Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie restaurants
Grand Prairie restaurants that serve quesadillas

FireHouse Gastro Park image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St

321 W Main St, Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla(Brsket)$11.50
Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Brisket
Quesadilla (Chicken)$10.50
Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Chicken
Quesadilla (Pork)$11.50
Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Pork
More about FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
Banner pic

 

El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #2

902 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids quesadilla$7.95
Quesadilla with
Beans and rice
More about El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #2
Item pic

 

Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering

2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef (+$1.00) or chicken fajitas, cheddar and Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers & caramelized onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers & caramelized onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering
Banner pic

 

Fito's Tacos de Trompo #7 - NEW - 510 West Pioneer Parkway

510 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$9.95
More about Fito's Tacos de Trompo #7 - NEW - 510 West Pioneer Parkway

