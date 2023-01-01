Street tacos in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie restaurants that serve street tacos
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
321 W Main St, Grand Prairie
|Street Tacos (Chicken)
|$11.25
Three chicken on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
|Street Tacos (veggie)
|$11.25
Bell pepper, zuchinni, mushroom, onion and kale on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
|Street Tacos (Pork)
|$11.25
Three pork on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering
2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie
|Street Suadero Tacos
|$9.95
Four miniature corn tortillas filled with seasoned angus skirt steak cooked in its own fat. Garnished with fresh cilantro, chopped onion and homemade salsa verde (daily availability varies)