Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Grand Prairie

Go
Grand Prairie restaurants
Toast

Grand Prairie restaurants that serve street tacos

FireHouse Gastro Park image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St

321 W Main St, Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos (Chicken)$11.25
Three chicken on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
Street Tacos (veggie)$11.25
Bell pepper, zuchinni, mushroom, onion and kale on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
Street Tacos (Pork)$11.25
Three pork on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
More about FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
Item pic

 

Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering

2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Suadero Tacos$9.95
Four miniature corn tortillas filled with seasoned angus skirt steak cooked in its own fat. Garnished with fresh cilantro, chopped onion and homemade salsa verde (daily availability varies)
More about Beto's Mexican Restaurant and Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Prairie

Tacos

Flautas

Chili

Nachos

Barbacoas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Grand Prairie to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston