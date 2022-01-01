Tacos in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
FireHouse Gastro Park
321 W Main St, Grand Prairie
|Street Tacos (veggie)
|$11.25
Bell pepper, zuchinni, mushroom, onion and kale on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
|Street Tacos (Brisket)
|$11.25
Three brisket on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
Fire Tacos
7392 LakeRidge Pkwy Suite 100, Grand Prairie
|SAUSAGE TACO
|$2.00
|BARBACOA TACO
|$2.00
|CHICKEN TACO
|$2.00