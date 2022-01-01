Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie restaurants
Grand Prairie restaurants that serve tacos

FireHouse Gastro Park image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

FireHouse Gastro Park

321 W Main St, Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos (veggie)$11.25
Bell pepper, zuchinni, mushroom, onion and kale on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
Street Tacos (Brisket)$11.25
Three brisket on white corn tortilla, & jack cheese topped with pico & queso fresco
More about FireHouse Gastro Park
Fire Tacos image

 

Fire Tacos

7392 LakeRidge Pkwy Suite 100, Grand Prairie

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
SAUSAGE TACO$2.00
BARBACOA TACO$2.00
CHICKEN TACO$2.00
More about Fire Tacos
