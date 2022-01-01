Grand Rapids American restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
|Pizza Night
|$40.00
Your choice of any two pizzas with a large kale caesar salad
River North Public House
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Flight of French Fries
|$9.50
Handcut Confit Fries, House Salt, Select Up to Three Sauces
|Root Veggie Hash
|$16.00
Roasted Potatoes, Curry Cauliflower, Asparagus, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Confit Brussels Sprouts, Tri Color Quinoa, Mushroom Blend served with a Cilantro Mint Chutney
|Creston Mac n Cheese
|$14.00
Irish White Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumble Topping
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fish In Chips
|$14.00
Flashed fried potato chip crusted cod served with rustic cut fries and house made tartar sauce. Upgrade to poutine fries for added fun!
|Hash Balls
|$11.00
Hashbrown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime alioli.
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.00
Warm coconut sticky rice topped with roasted mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and a side of sweet coconut cream.
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
|V* Chicago
|$5.00
Loma Linda Frank, sweet relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, onion, yellow mustard and celery salt on a New England bun.
*Vegan Friendly*
|Detroit
|$4.00
All beef hot dog, all meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions and yellow mustard on a New England bun.
SOUPS • SALADS
Bliss & Vinegar
888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Vegan Bliss
|$7.99
Baby kale blend, quinoa, broccoli, corn, garbanzos, avocado, walnuts, MI dried cherries. Choose a dressing: we recommend Balsamic (V, GF) or Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (GF)
|Peruvian Chicken
|$7.99
Spring mix, herb roasted chicken, corn salad, quinoa, queso fresco, kalamatas, Orange-Aji Vinaigrette (GF).
|BMB
|$9.99
(Big Meat Bowl) Heavy on the protein: Steak, herb roasted chicken and bacon over quinoa with red pepper, avocado,
Greek Yogurt Ranch (GF)
Bestside Bar and Grill
1645 Leonard St, Walker
|Popular items
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
|Slim Jim
|$13.95
Grilled ham, shaved lettuce, tomato, swiss, bistro sauce, on ciabatta
|Caesar Wedge
|$10.95
Parmesan, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|O'Bryan's Brekkie
|$10.50
2 eggs Your Way, Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Your Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Banger Sausage Links and a side of Toast.
*GF Upon Request without Toast*
|Pineapple Express Fried Rice (Vegan)
|$15.50
Basmati rice, onion, peas, carrots and pineapple stir-fried in a citrus glaze with crispy pan-fried tofu. Substitute sweet soy-glazed chicken breast or diced pork belly for tofu on request.
|Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad
|$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fish N' Chips
|$17.99
whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
|The Hangover Burrito
|$14.99
pot roast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, gravy, sour cream, salsa, american fries
|Wrigley Burger
|$11.99
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, potato bun
The Commons
547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
5 grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.
|Reg Chicken Sammy
|$13.00
Grilled OR fried chicken, house-made dill pickles, mayo, brioche bun, fries.
|Loaded Tots
|$13.00
tater tots, house-made cheese sauce, shredded cheeses, bacon, green onion, sour cream.
The Sovengard
443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Local Green Salad
Local mixed tender greens, lemon-tahini dressing, radishes, chèvre, toasted pepitas. (Vegan option without cheese.)
|Sour Beer Fries
|$8.00
Double fried Russet potatoes, dijonnaise, sour beer vinegar (VO)
|Cheddar Biscuits (each)
|$1.25
Cheddar buttermilk biscuits. What more do you need to know than how many you want to eat?
FRENCH FRIES
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
|Naan Club
|$13.00
roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . naan
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
two house ground beef patties . romaine . american . fancy sauce . red onion . brioche bun
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids
882 Ottawa Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fries Side
|$5.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
Social House
25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$16.00
Filet, spring mix, feta, cherry tomatoes, onion and roasted corn salsa. Topped with smoked almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
|Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
|Social House Burger
|$17.00
White cheddar, yellow cheddar, swiss, bacon, fried egg, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños covered in a smoked gouda cream sauce, served on a bed of fries
PIZZA
Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)
|$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
|King of Wings
|$11.00
Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Popular items
|Chicken Wing Basket
|$10.75
|Meat & Bean Burrito
|$8.75
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.75
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Crispy Cheese Bacon
|$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
|Train Wreck Burger
|$13.50
Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.
|Great American Cheeseburger
|$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket
|$13.00
Smoky, tender and juicy ~ served with moist and lean slices.
|The Reason
|$13.00
This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles
|Burnt Ends
|$12.50
Double smoked moist brisket glazed in sweet and sticky Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|CAN Saturn
|$9.00
this beauty runs rings around the competition! London dry gin with fresh lemons, passion fruit , falernum and orgeat; served on the stem
|CAN Pearl Diver
|$11.00
a delightfully different diversion, you'll find all your favorite tiki flavors of rum ,citrus ,and spices made smooth and rich with addition of honey and cream.
|CAN Blue Hawaiian
|$9.00
invented by the legendary harry yee of the Hawaiian hotel, Waikiki 1957 the classic , resplendent in blue, will have you longing for distant shores. pineapple , lemon, vodka, house coconut cream, and blue stuff
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Blue Water Tacos
|$18.00
choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo, feta, lettuce, marinated tomatoes, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas
|Fall Chopped Salad (V)
|$14.00
barley, spelt grain, red quinoa, roasted butternut squash, fresh apple, dried cranberries, sliced radish, baby arugula, goat cheese, spiced candied walnuts, robinette’s fresh apple cider dressing
|Blue Water Deluxe Burger*
|$13.00
usda choice custom-blended beef patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, Nantucket brioche bun. Add slaw or g-stuff for free!
|Pulled Chicken
|$8.00
1/2# slow smoked pulled chicken thighs served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
|Pulled Pork
|$8.00
1/2# slow smoked pulled LOCAL pork served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
|Mountain Club
|$15.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Sourdough.
|Patty Melt
|$11.95
Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, 1000 Island, Toasted Light Rye.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
one.twenty.three
123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|One Twenty Three Burger
|$15.00
7 oz custom blend burger, bacon-onion marmalade, lettuce, white cheddar, dill pickle aioli, brioche bun
|Meatloaf
|$18.00
cheddar mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, marinated blistered grape tomatoes, haystack onions, sweet red-eye gravy
|Roasted Brussels & Carrots
|$12.00
Poblano sofrito, cotija cheese, spiced pepitas, bacon vinaigrette
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Spicy Hash
|$15.00
House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.
|Mi Root Vegetable Hash
|$15.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS
Linear Restaurant
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Basil Gin Smash
|$8.00
Cucumber infused gin, fresh muddled basil leaves, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda
|Waygu Flank Steak
|$27.00
delft blue cheese, carrot, zucchini, fingerling potato, glacé
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
beer cheese, bacon, green onion, crispy shallots
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Two smashed patties, ketchup, mustard, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Sub coconut bacon and vegan burger for $1 more.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
819 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Garage Fries
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Logan's Alley
916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS ~ TOTS ~ RED PEPPER ~ ONION ~ ENCHILADA SAUCE ~ CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ~ JALAPEÑO GARNISH
|Jammy Jam Burger
|$10.25
ONE ¼ LB. BURGER ~BACON JAM ~ STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM ~ FRIED EGG ~ BACON ~ AMERICAN CHEESE
|Classic Burger
|$10.50
TWO ¼ LB. SMASH BURGERS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ LETTUCE ~TOMATO ~ ONION ~ PICKLE ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN