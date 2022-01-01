Grand Rapids American restaurants you'll love

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Grand Rapids

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
Pizza Night$40.00
Your choice of any two pizzas with a large kale caesar salad
More about Terra GR
River North Public House image

 

River North Public House

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flight of French Fries$9.50
Handcut Confit Fries, House Salt, Select Up to Three Sauces
Root Veggie Hash$16.00
Roasted Potatoes, Curry Cauliflower, Asparagus, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Confit Brussels Sprouts, Tri Color Quinoa, Mushroom Blend served with a Cilantro Mint Chutney
Creston Mac n Cheese$14.00
Irish White Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumble Topping
More about River North Public House
ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish In Chips$14.00
Flashed fried potato chip crusted cod served with rustic cut fries and house made tartar sauce. Upgrade to poutine fries for added fun!
Hash Balls$11.00
Hashbrown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime alioli.
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
Warm coconut sticky rice topped with roasted mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and a side of sweet coconut cream.
More about ROAM by San Chez
Royals image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
V* Chicago$5.00
Loma Linda Frank, sweet relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, onion, yellow mustard and celery salt on a New England bun.
*Vegan Friendly*
Detroit$4.00
All beef hot dog, all meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions and yellow mustard on a New England bun.
More about Royals
Bliss & Vinegar image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bliss & Vinegar

888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Bliss$7.99
Baby kale blend, quinoa, broccoli, corn, garbanzos, avocado, walnuts, MI dried cherries. Choose a dressing: we recommend Balsamic (V, GF) or Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (GF)
Peruvian Chicken$7.99
Spring mix, herb roasted chicken, corn salad, quinoa, queso fresco, kalamatas, Orange-Aji Vinaigrette (GF).
BMB$9.99
(Big Meat Bowl) Heavy on the protein: Steak, herb roasted chicken and bacon over quinoa with red pepper, avocado,
Greek Yogurt Ranch (GF)
More about Bliss & Vinegar
Bestside Bar and Grill image

 

Bestside Bar and Grill

1645 Leonard St, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
Slim Jim$13.95
Grilled ham, shaved lettuce, tomato, swiss, bistro sauce, on ciabatta
Caesar Wedge$10.95
Parmesan, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bestside Bar and Grill
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O'Bryan's Brekkie$10.50
2 eggs Your Way, Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Your Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Banger Sausage Links and a side of Toast.
*GF Upon Request without Toast*
Pineapple Express Fried Rice (Vegan)$15.50
Basmati rice, onion, peas, carrots and pineapple stir-fried in a citrus glaze with crispy pan-fried tofu. Substitute sweet soy-glazed chicken breast or diced pork belly for tofu on request.
Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish N' Chips$17.99
whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
The Hangover Burrito$14.99
pot roast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, gravy, sour cream, salsa, american fries
Wrigley Burger$11.99
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, potato bun
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
The Commons image

 

The Commons

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
5 grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.
Reg Chicken Sammy$13.00
Grilled OR fried chicken, house-made dill pickles, mayo, brioche bun, fries.
Loaded Tots$13.00
tater tots, house-made cheese sauce, shredded cheeses, bacon, green onion, sour cream.
More about The Commons
The Sovengard image

 

The Sovengard

443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Green Salad
Local mixed tender greens, lemon-tahini dressing, radishes, chèvre, toasted pepitas. (Vegan option without cheese.)
Sour Beer Fries$8.00
Double fried Russet potatoes, dijonnaise, sour beer vinegar (VO)
Cheddar Biscuits (each)$1.25
Cheddar buttermilk biscuits. What more do you need to know than how many you want to eat?
More about The Sovengard
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
Naan Club$13.00
roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . naan
Classic Burger$14.00
two house ground beef patties . romaine . american . fancy sauce . red onion . brioche bun
More about The Winchester
Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids

882 Ottawa Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fries Side$5.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Classic Burger$18.00
More about Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids
Social House image

 

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
Filet, spring mix, feta, cherry tomatoes, onion and roasted corn salsa. Topped with smoked almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
Social House Burger$17.00
White cheddar, yellow cheddar, swiss, bacon, fried egg, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños covered in a smoked gouda cream sauce, served on a bed of fries
More about Social House
Atwater Brewery in GR image

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
King of Wings$11.00
Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese
Create Your Own Pizza$12.00
Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wing Basket$10.75
Meat & Bean Burrito$8.75
Chicken Tender Wrap$8.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Cheese Bacon$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Train Wreck Burger$13.50
Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.
Great American Cheeseburger$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Brisket$13.00
Smoky, tender and juicy ~ served with moist and lean slices.
The Reason$13.00
This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles
Burnt Ends$12.50
Double smoked moist brisket glazed in sweet and sticky Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Max's South Seas Hideaway image

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAN Saturn$9.00
this beauty runs rings around the competition! London dry gin with fresh lemons, passion fruit , falernum and orgeat; served on the stem
CAN Pearl Diver$11.00
a delightfully different diversion, you'll find all your favorite tiki flavors of rum ,citrus ,and spices made smooth and rich with addition of honey and cream.
CAN Blue Hawaiian$9.00
invented by the legendary harry yee of the Hawaiian hotel, Waikiki 1957 the classic , resplendent in blue, will have you longing for distant shores. pineapple , lemon, vodka, house coconut cream, and blue stuff
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Water Tacos$18.00
choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo, feta, lettuce, marinated tomatoes, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas
Fall Chopped Salad (V)$14.00
barley, spelt grain, red quinoa, roasted butternut squash, fresh apple, dried cranberries, sliced radish, baby arugula, goat cheese, spiced candied walnuts, robinette’s fresh apple cider dressing
Blue Water Deluxe Burger*$13.00
usda choice custom-blended beef patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun
More about Blue Water
Two Scotts Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, Nantucket brioche bun. Add slaw or g-stuff for free!
Pulled Chicken$8.00
1/2# slow smoked pulled chicken thighs served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
Pulled Pork$8.00
1/2# slow smoked pulled LOCAL pork served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
More about Two Scotts Barbecue
Grand Woods Lounge image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.95
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
Mountain Club$15.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Sourdough.
Patty Melt$11.95
Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, 1000 Island, Toasted Light Rye.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
one.twenty.three image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

one.twenty.three

123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Twenty Three Burger$15.00
7 oz custom blend burger, bacon-onion marmalade, lettuce, white cheddar, dill pickle aioli, brioche bun
Meatloaf$18.00
cheddar mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, marinated blistered grape tomatoes, haystack onions, sweet red-eye gravy
Roasted Brussels & Carrots$12.00
Poblano sofrito, cotija cheese, spiced pepitas, bacon vinaigrette
More about one.twenty.three
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Hash$15.00
House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.
Mi Root Vegetable Hash$15.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basil Gin Smash$8.00
Cucumber infused gin, fresh muddled basil leaves, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda
Waygu Flank Steak$27.00
delft blue cheese, carrot, zucchini, fingerling potato, glacé
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
beer cheese, bacon, green onion, crispy shallots
More about Linear Restaurant
Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Avg 3 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Two smashed patties, ketchup, mustard, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Sub coconut bacon and vegan burger for $1 more.
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill

819 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garage Fries$13.00
More about Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
Littlebird image

 

Littlebird

95 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Littlebird
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS ~ TOTS ~ RED PEPPER ~ ONION ~ ENCHILADA SAUCE ~ CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ~ JALAPEÑO GARNISH
Jammy Jam Burger$10.25
ONE ¼ LB. BURGER ~BACON JAM ~ STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM ~ FRIED EGG ~ BACON ~ AMERICAN CHEESE
Classic Burger$10.50
TWO ¼ LB. SMASH BURGERS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ LETTUCE ~TOMATO ~ ONION ~ PICKLE ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN
More about Logan's Alley

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston