Grand Rapids bars & lounges you'll love

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
|Pizza Night
|$40.00
Your choice of any two pizzas with a large kale caesar salad
Bestside Bar and Grill
1645 Leonard St, Walker
|Popular items
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
|Slim Jim
|$13.95
Grilled ham, shaved lettuce, tomato, swiss, bistro sauce, on ciabatta
|Caesar Wedge
|$10.95
Parmesan, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Ando Sushi + Bar
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
fried dumplings, ando dressing (pork)
|Crouching Tiger
|$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
|Cosmo
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|O'Bryan's Brekkie
|$10.50
2 eggs Your Way, Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Your Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Banger Sausage Links and a side of Toast.
*GF Upon Request without Toast*
|Pineapple Express Fried Rice (Vegan)
|$15.50
Basmati rice, onion, peas, carrots and pineapple stir-fried in a citrus glaze with crispy pan-fried tofu. Substitute sweet soy-glazed chicken breast or diced pork belly for tofu on request.
|Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad
|$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$12.00
sliced ribeye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions,
A-1 steak sauce, shack sauce, french onion soup for dipping
|Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV
|$11.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, ranch dressing, grilled bbq chicken
|West Side Rodeo Burger
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce
The Commons
547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
5 grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.
|Reg Chicken Sammy
|$13.00
Grilled OR fried chicken, house-made dill pickles, mayo, brioche bun, fries.
|Loaded Tots
|$13.00
tater tots, house-made cheese sauce, shredded cheeses, bacon, green onion, sour cream.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Rezervoir Lounge
1418 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|10" Cheese
|$9.00
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and pico de gallo on a Kaiser roll.
|The Henhouse
|$13.00
A guest favorite! Hand battered chicken tenderloins, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning. Served with atop a bowl of fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
GRILL
Donkey Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Papas Verde
|$4.00
idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, queso cotija, onion, salsa verde, crema, cilantro *potatoes cooked in oil that may contain gluten/ potatoes cooked with onion*
|Chips & Guac
|$9.50
corn tortilla chips & house guacamole
|Gringo
|$4.00
seasoned ground beef, salsa asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, crema, hard shell corn tortilla
Social House
25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$16.00
Filet, spring mix, feta, cherry tomatoes, onion and roasted corn salsa. Topped with smoked almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
|Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
|Social House Burger
|$17.00
White cheddar, yellow cheddar, swiss, bacon, fried egg, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños covered in a smoked gouda cream sauce, served on a bed of fries
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cheesy "U" Sticks
|$8.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
|Pizza Puffs
|$7.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
|Uccello's Breadsticks
|$7.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood
|Popular items
|Just A Burger *TO-GO*
|$16.00
Two Smash Patties, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Pickled Red Onion & Special Sauce
|Hot Chicken Katsu 🌶️🌶️ 🌶️ *TO-GO*
|$16.00
panko breaded chicken breast, chili oil, housemade miso dill pickle, curry mayo, shredded lettuce, American cheese, Nantucket sesame seed bun.
Served with Salt & Pepper Fries
|Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos 🌶️ *TO-GO*
|$15.00
Two sesame braised chicken tacos and gochujang BBQ, pickled carrots & cilantro (served with S&P fries)
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomato
|$9.00
Buttermilk fried green tomatoes served with comeback sauce and roasted corn chow chow.
|Crab Mac'N'Cheese
|$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
|Shrimp Perloo
|$19.00
Low Country Jambalaya with wild caught gulf shrimp, South Carolina red beans and rice, andouille sausage, celery and tomato.
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Texas Brisket Pile
|$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast
|Pork Belly Bites | GF
|$8.00
1/2 lb of Hickory Coal Roasted House-cured Pork Belly Bites w/ Honey Glaze, Macerated Raspberries & Scallion Garnish | 9
|Potato Wedges | Veg, GF |
|$8.00
Twice Fried Potato Wedges, Topped w/ Basil Sugar & Served w/ Honey Aioli
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Popular items
|Chicken Wing Basket
|$10.75
|Meat & Bean Burrito
|$8.75
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.75
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket
|$13.00
Smoky, tender and juicy ~ served with moist and lean slices.
|The Reason
|$13.00
This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles
|Burnt Ends
|$12.50
Double smoked moist brisket glazed in sweet and sticky Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|CAN Saturn
|$9.00
this beauty runs rings around the competition! London dry gin with fresh lemons, passion fruit , falernum and orgeat; served on the stem
|CAN Pearl Diver
|$11.00
a delightfully different diversion, you'll find all your favorite tiki flavors of rum ,citrus ,and spices made smooth and rich with addition of honey and cream.
|CAN Blue Hawaiian
|$9.00
invented by the legendary harry yee of the Hawaiian hotel, Waikiki 1957 the classic , resplendent in blue, will have you longing for distant shores. pineapple , lemon, vodka, house coconut cream, and blue stuff
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
|Mountain Club
|$15.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Sourdough.
|Patty Melt
|$11.95
Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, 1000 Island, Toasted Light Rye.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
one.twenty.three
123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|One Twenty Three Burger
|$15.00
7 oz custom blend burger, bacon-onion marmalade, lettuce, white cheddar, dill pickle aioli, brioche bun
|Meatloaf
|$18.00
cheddar mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, marinated blistered grape tomatoes, haystack onions, sweet red-eye gravy
|Roasted Brussels & Carrots
|$12.00
Poblano sofrito, cotija cheese, spiced pepitas, bacon vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Two smashed patties, ketchup, mustard, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Sub coconut bacon and vegan burger for $1 more.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
819 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Garage Fries
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Logan's Alley
916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS ~ TOTS ~ RED PEPPER ~ ONION ~ ENCHILADA SAUCE ~ CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ~ JALAPEÑO GARNISH
|Jammy Jam Burger
|$10.25
ONE ¼ LB. BURGER ~BACON JAM ~ STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM ~ FRIED EGG ~ BACON ~ AMERICAN CHEESE
|Classic Burger
|$10.50
TWO ¼ LB. SMASH BURGERS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ LETTUCE ~TOMATO ~ ONION ~ PICKLE ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN