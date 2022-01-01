Grand Rapids bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Grand Rapids

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
Pizza Night$40.00
Your choice of any two pizzas with a large kale caesar salad
More about Terra GR
Bestside Bar and Grill image

 

Bestside Bar and Grill

1645 Leonard St, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
Slim Jim$13.95
Grilled ham, shaved lettuce, tomato, swiss, bistro sauce, on ciabatta
Caesar Wedge$10.95
Parmesan, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bestside Bar and Grill
Ando Sushi + Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Ando Sushi + Bar

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Gyoza$9.00
fried dumplings, ando dressing (pork)
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Cosmo$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
More about Ando Sushi + Bar
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O'Bryan's Brekkie$10.50
2 eggs Your Way, Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Your Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Banger Sausage Links and a side of Toast.
*GF Upon Request without Toast*
Pineapple Express Fried Rice (Vegan)$15.50
Basmati rice, onion, peas, carrots and pineapple stir-fried in a citrus glaze with crispy pan-fried tofu. Substitute sweet soy-glazed chicken breast or diced pork belly for tofu on request.
Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Blue Dog Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$12.00
sliced ribeye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions,
A-1 steak sauce, shack sauce, french onion soup for dipping
Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV$11.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, ranch dressing, grilled bbq chicken
West Side Rodeo Burger$12.00
sharp cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce
More about Blue Dog Tavern
The Commons image

 

The Commons

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
5 grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.
Reg Chicken Sammy$13.00
Grilled OR fried chicken, house-made dill pickles, mayo, brioche bun, fries.
Loaded Tots$13.00
tater tots, house-made cheese sauce, shredded cheeses, bacon, green onion, sour cream.
More about The Commons
Rezervoir Lounge image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rezervoir Lounge

1418 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Cheese$9.00
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and pico de gallo on a Kaiser roll.
The Henhouse$13.00
A guest favorite! Hand battered chicken tenderloins, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning. Served with atop a bowl of fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Rezervoir Lounge
Donkey Taqueria image

GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Papas Verde$4.00
idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, queso cotija, onion, salsa verde, crema, cilantro *potatoes cooked in oil that may contain gluten/ potatoes cooked with onion*
Chips & Guac$9.50
corn tortilla chips & house guacamole
Gringo$4.00
seasoned ground beef, salsa asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, crema, hard shell corn tortilla
More about Donkey Taqueria
Social House image

 

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
Filet, spring mix, feta, cherry tomatoes, onion and roasted corn salsa. Topped with smoked almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
Social House Burger$17.00
White cheddar, yellow cheddar, swiss, bacon, fried egg, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños covered in a smoked gouda cream sauce, served on a bed of fries
More about Social House
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesy "U" Sticks$8.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
Pizza Puffs$7.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
Uccello's Breadsticks$7.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Just A Burger *TO-GO*$16.00
Two Smash Patties, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Pickled Red Onion & Special Sauce
Hot Chicken Katsu 🌶️🌶️ 🌶️ *TO-GO*$16.00
panko breaded chicken breast, chili oil, housemade miso dill pickle, curry mayo, shredded lettuce, American cheese, Nantucket sesame seed bun.
Served with Salt & Pepper Fries
Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos 🌶️ *TO-GO*$15.00
Two sesame braised chicken tacos and gochujang BBQ, pickled carrots & cilantro (served with S&P fries)
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomato$9.00
Buttermilk fried green tomatoes served with comeback sauce and roasted corn chow chow.
Crab Mac'N'Cheese$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
Shrimp Perloo$19.00
Low Country Jambalaya with wild caught gulf shrimp, South Carolina red beans and rice, andouille sausage, celery and tomato.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Friesian Gastro Pub image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Brisket Pile$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast
Pork Belly Bites | GF$8.00
1/2 lb of Hickory Coal Roasted House-cured Pork Belly Bites w/ Honey Glaze, Macerated Raspberries & Scallion Garnish | 9
Potato Wedges | Veg, GF |$8.00
Twice Fried Potato Wedges, Topped w/ Basil Sugar & Served w/ Honey Aioli
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wing Basket$10.75
Meat & Bean Burrito$8.75
Chicken Tender Wrap$8.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Brisket$13.00
Smoky, tender and juicy ~ served with moist and lean slices.
The Reason$13.00
This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles
Burnt Ends$12.50
Double smoked moist brisket glazed in sweet and sticky Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Max's South Seas Hideaway image

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAN Saturn$9.00
this beauty runs rings around the competition! London dry gin with fresh lemons, passion fruit , falernum and orgeat; served on the stem
CAN Pearl Diver$11.00
a delightfully different diversion, you'll find all your favorite tiki flavors of rum ,citrus ,and spices made smooth and rich with addition of honey and cream.
CAN Blue Hawaiian$9.00
invented by the legendary harry yee of the Hawaiian hotel, Waikiki 1957 the classic , resplendent in blue, will have you longing for distant shores. pineapple , lemon, vodka, house coconut cream, and blue stuff
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Grand Woods Lounge image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.95
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
Mountain Club$15.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Sourdough.
Patty Melt$11.95
Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, 1000 Island, Toasted Light Rye.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
one.twenty.three image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

one.twenty.three

123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Twenty Three Burger$15.00
7 oz custom blend burger, bacon-onion marmalade, lettuce, white cheddar, dill pickle aioli, brioche bun
Meatloaf$18.00
cheddar mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, marinated blistered grape tomatoes, haystack onions, sweet red-eye gravy
Roasted Brussels & Carrots$12.00
Poblano sofrito, cotija cheese, spiced pepitas, bacon vinaigrette
More about one.twenty.three
Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Avg 3 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Two smashed patties, ketchup, mustard, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Sub coconut bacon and vegan burger for $1 more.
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill

819 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garage Fries$13.00
More about Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
Littlebird image

 

Littlebird

95 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Littlebird
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS ~ TOTS ~ RED PEPPER ~ ONION ~ ENCHILADA SAUCE ~ CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ~ JALAPEÑO GARNISH
Jammy Jam Burger$10.25
ONE ¼ LB. BURGER ~BACON JAM ~ STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM ~ FRIED EGG ~ BACON ~ AMERICAN CHEESE
Classic Burger$10.50
TWO ¼ LB. SMASH BURGERS ~ AMERICAN CHEESE ~ LETTUCE ~TOMATO ~ ONION ~ PICKLE ~ GRILLED BRIOCHE BUN
More about Logan's Alley

