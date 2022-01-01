Grand Rapids breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Grand Rapids

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Goddess Smoothie$7.50
Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk
Popeye Power Juice$7.50
Get in your greens for the day with popeye power!
Ingredients: Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Carrots
Mean Green Buritto$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, and tomato. Topped with tomatillo, cheese, tomato, scallions, and sour cream.
More about Gaia House Cafe
Royals image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
V* Chicago$5.00
Loma Linda Frank, sweet relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, onion, yellow mustard and celery salt on a New England bun.
*Vegan Friendly*
Detroit$4.00
All beef hot dog, all meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions and yellow mustard on a New England bun.
More about Royals
Rising Grinds Cafe image

 

Rising Grinds Cafe

1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Comes with a folded egg on your choice of bread and your choice of protein and toppings.
Citrus Winter Salad$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, kale, roasted root veg blend and toasted pine nuts served with a blood orange rosemary vinaigrette.
BB Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Rising Grinds Cafe
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish N' Chips$17.99
whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
The Hangover Burrito$14.99
pot roast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, gravy, sour cream, salsa, american fries
Wrigley Burger$11.99
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, potato bun
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Donkey Taqueria image

GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Papas Verde$4.00
idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, queso cotija, onion, salsa verde, crema, cilantro *potatoes cooked in oil that may contain gluten/ potatoes cooked with onion*
Chips & Guac$9.50
corn tortilla chips & house guacamole
Gringo$4.00
seasoned ground beef, salsa asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, crema, hard shell corn tortilla
More about Donkey Taqueria
Social House image

 

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
Filet, spring mix, feta, cherry tomatoes, onion and roasted corn salsa. Topped with smoked almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
Social House Burger$17.00
White cheddar, yellow cheddar, swiss, bacon, fried egg, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños covered in a smoked gouda cream sauce, served on a bed of fries
More about Social House
San Chez Bistro image

 

San Chez Bistro

38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Fritos Con Fideos$14.50
Breaded chicken breast, three cheese tortellini, roasted red peppers, onion, manchego cheese, mixed greens, mango dressing.
Empanadas (2)$10.75
(2) onion, garlic & potato filled pastries with a garlic aioli and salsa
Bistec con Pimienta$17.00
Six peppered steak grilled medium-rare, tortellini, manchego cream.
More about San Chez Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Hash$15.00
House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.
Mi Root Vegetable Hash$15.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ramen-Mild
Rainbow Naan$11.00
Brown Sugar Latte
More about Kaffeine
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basil Gin Smash$8.00
Cucumber infused gin, fresh muddled basil leaves, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda
Waygu Flank Steak$27.00
delft blue cheese, carrot, zucchini, fingerling potato, glacé
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
beer cheese, bacon, green onion, crispy shallots
More about Linear Restaurant
Littlebird image

 

Littlebird

95 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Littlebird

