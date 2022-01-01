Grand Rapids breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Grand Rapids
More about Gaia House Cafe
Gaia House Cafe
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Green Goddess Smoothie
|$7.50
Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk
|Popeye Power Juice
|$7.50
Get in your greens for the day with popeye power!
Ingredients: Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Carrots
|Mean Green Buritto
|$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, and tomato. Topped with tomatillo, cheese, tomato, scallions, and sour cream.
More about Royals
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
|V* Chicago
|$5.00
Loma Linda Frank, sweet relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, onion, yellow mustard and celery salt on a New England bun.
*Vegan Friendly*
|Detroit
|$4.00
All beef hot dog, all meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions and yellow mustard on a New England bun.
More about Rising Grinds Cafe
Rising Grinds Cafe
1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Comes with a folded egg on your choice of bread and your choice of protein and toppings.
|Citrus Winter Salad
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, kale, roasted root veg blend and toasted pine nuts served with a blood orange rosemary vinaigrette.
|BB Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fish N' Chips
|$17.99
whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
|The Hangover Burrito
|$14.99
pot roast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, gravy, sour cream, salsa, american fries
|Wrigley Burger
|$11.99
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, potato bun
More about Donkey Taqueria
GRILL
Donkey Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Papas Verde
|$4.00
idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, queso cotija, onion, salsa verde, crema, cilantro *potatoes cooked in oil that may contain gluten/ potatoes cooked with onion*
|Chips & Guac
|$9.50
corn tortilla chips & house guacamole
|Gringo
|$4.00
seasoned ground beef, salsa asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, crema, hard shell corn tortilla
More about Social House
Social House
25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$16.00
Filet, spring mix, feta, cherry tomatoes, onion and roasted corn salsa. Topped with smoked almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
|Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
|Social House Burger
|$17.00
White cheddar, yellow cheddar, swiss, bacon, fried egg, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños covered in a smoked gouda cream sauce, served on a bed of fries
More about San Chez Bistro
San Chez Bistro
38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pollo Fritos Con Fideos
|$14.50
Breaded chicken breast, three cheese tortellini, roasted red peppers, onion, manchego cheese, mixed greens, mango dressing.
|Empanadas (2)
|$10.75
(2) onion, garlic & potato filled pastries with a garlic aioli and salsa
|Bistec con Pimienta
|$17.00
Six peppered steak grilled medium-rare, tortellini, manchego cream.
More about Lucy's Cafe
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Spicy Hash
|$15.00
House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.
|Mi Root Vegetable Hash
|$15.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
More about Kaffeine
Kaffeine
637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Ramen-Mild
|Rainbow Naan
|$11.00
|Brown Sugar Latte
More about Linear Restaurant
SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS
Linear Restaurant
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Basil Gin Smash
|$8.00
Cucumber infused gin, fresh muddled basil leaves, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda
|Waygu Flank Steak
|$27.00
delft blue cheese, carrot, zucchini, fingerling potato, glacé
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
beer cheese, bacon, green onion, crispy shallots