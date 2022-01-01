Grand Rapids brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Grand Rapids restaurants
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Grand Rapids

Brewery Vivant image

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frites*$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
Vivant Burger*$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
Duck Nachos*$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
More about Brewery Vivant
The Sovengard image

 

The Sovengard

443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Green Salad
Local mixed tender greens, lemon-tahini dressing, radishes, chèvre, toasted pepitas. (Vegan option without cheese.)
Sour Beer Fries$8.00
Double fried Russet potatoes, dijonnaise, sour beer vinegar (VO)
Cheddar Biscuits (each)$1.25
Cheddar buttermilk biscuits. What more do you need to know than how many you want to eat?
More about The Sovengard
Atwater Brewery in GR image

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
King of Wings$11.00
Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese
Create Your Own Pizza$12.00
Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
Thornapple Brewing Co image

 

Thornapple Brewing Co

6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
Chicken Strips & Fries (6)$12.00
Granny Goat$17.00
More about Thornapple Brewing Co
City Built Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yuca Fries$8.00
Hand Cut Cassava Root • Garlic, Onion & Rosemary • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF
Tostones$7.00
Fried & Smashed Green Plantains • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Pork, or Cheese • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla
More about City Built Brewing Company

