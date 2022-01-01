Grand Rapids brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Grand Rapids
More about Brewery Vivant
FRENCH FRIES
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Frites*
|$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
|Vivant Burger*
|$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
|Duck Nachos*
|$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
More about The Sovengard
The Sovengard
443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Local Green Salad
Local mixed tender greens, lemon-tahini dressing, radishes, chèvre, toasted pepitas. (Vegan option without cheese.)
|Sour Beer Fries
|$8.00
Double fried Russet potatoes, dijonnaise, sour beer vinegar (VO)
|Cheddar Biscuits (each)
|$1.25
Cheddar buttermilk biscuits. What more do you need to know than how many you want to eat?
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
PIZZA
Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)
|$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
|King of Wings
|$11.00
Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping
More about Thornapple Brewing Co
Thornapple Brewing Co
6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
|Chicken Strips & Fries (6)
|$12.00
|Granny Goat
|$17.00
More about City Built Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Yuca Fries
|$8.00
Hand Cut Cassava Root • Garlic, Onion & Rosemary • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF
|Tostones
|$7.00
Fried & Smashed Green Plantains • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken, Pork, or Cheese • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla