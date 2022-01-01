Grand Rapids burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Grand Rapids

Blue Dog Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$12.00
sliced ribeye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions,
A-1 steak sauce, shack sauce, french onion soup for dipping
Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV$11.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, ranch dressing, grilled bbq chicken
West Side Rodeo Burger$12.00
sharp cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce
More about Blue Dog Tavern
Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids

882 Ottawa Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fries Side$5.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Classic Burger$18.00
More about Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Cheese Bacon$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Train Wreck Burger$13.50
Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.
Great American Cheeseburger$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill

819 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garage Fries$13.00
More about Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Boneless$13.79
6 Boneless$7.99
6 Wing Dingz$7.99
More about Original Wing Kingz

Map

Map

