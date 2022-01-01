Grand Rapids burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Grand Rapids
More about Blue Dog Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$12.00
sliced ribeye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions,
A-1 steak sauce, shack sauce, french onion soup for dipping
|Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV
|$11.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, ranch dressing, grilled bbq chicken
|West Side Rodeo Burger
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce
More about Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids
882 Ottawa Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fries Side
|$5.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Crispy Cheese Bacon
|$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
|Train Wreck Burger
|$13.50
Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.
|Great American Cheeseburger
|$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
More about Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
819 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Garage Fries
|$13.00