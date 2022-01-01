Grand Rapids cafés you'll love

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Grand Rapids

Schuil Coffee Company image

 

Schuil Coffee Company

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Blend
Our own secret blend of four festive flavors for the Holidays!
Light roast, Brazilian beans.
Flavor notes: cherry, chocolate, almond
Fireside Blend
A medley of warm spices: clove, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.
Light roast, Brazilian beans.
Flavor notes: chai, cinnamon, warm spices
Mocha Java Blend
Medium- Bright, Chocolate, Toasted Grain
More about Schuil Coffee Company
ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY image

 

ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY

435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GOOD MORNING DARKNESS$8.45
20oz • COLDBREW COFFEE • COCOA NIBS • BANANA • MAPLE • OAT MILK
ICED BROWN BUTTER CARAMEL$5.95
20oz • ESPRESSO • MILK • VANILLA • HOUSE MADE CARAMEL
HIBISCUS - STRAWBERRY ROSE$4.65
COLD BREWED BLEND OF HIBISCUS & BLACK TEA • STRAWBERRY ROSE
More about ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY
Rising Grinds Cafe image

 

Rising Grinds Cafe

1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Comes with a folded egg on your choice of bread and your choice of protein and toppings.
Citrus Winter Salad$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, kale, roasted root veg blend and toasted pine nuts served with a blood orange rosemary vinaigrette.
BB Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Rising Grinds Cafe
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee

1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso$3.25
A double shot of Eureka espresso
Holiday Party$4.50
SEASONAL BLEND
Tasting notes: blueberry, milk chocolate, pie crust, juicy
Vanilla Latte$5.75
A latte with house made vanilla syrup
More about Madcap Coffee
San Chez Bistro image

 

San Chez Bistro

38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Fritos Con Fideos$14.50
Breaded chicken breast, three cheese tortellini, roasted red peppers, onion, manchego cheese, mixed greens, mango dressing.
Empanadas (2)$10.75
(2) onion, garlic & potato filled pastries with a garlic aioli and salsa
Bistec con Pimienta$17.00
Six peppered steak grilled medium-rare, tortellini, manchego cream.
More about San Chez Bistro
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee

98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$4.25
A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Cappuccino$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Pacamara La Gloria$5.50
EL SALVADOR
Tasting notes:
baker's chocolate, blood orange, brown sugar, rich
More about Madcap Coffee
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.35
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar$5.99
Delicate baked eggs, sharp white cheddar, thick cut bacon, and our own toasted ciabatta.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.39
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant with ham and gruyere cheese
More about Hall Street Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Hash$15.00
House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.
Mi Root Vegetable Hash$15.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ramen-Mild
Rainbow Naan$11.00
Brown Sugar Latte
More about Kaffeine
Sparrows Coffee image

 

Sparrows Coffee

2225 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.00
More about Sparrows Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bellclaire$5.50
Egg, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese (recommended on a Plain Bagel)
Manhattan$7.00
Stacked Ham, Cheddar and Chive Cream Cheese on an Onion Bagel (or your favorite bagel).
Baker's Dozen$18.00
Guarantee your flavor choices are in stock by ordering before 10am the day before.
We understand that the current menu will only let you select one of each flavor. Until we have it fixed please include your flavor choices in the special instructions box. Thank you for understanding.
More about Bagel Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston