Grand Rapids cafés you'll love

More about Schuil Coffee Company
Schuil Coffee Company
3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Holiday Blend
Our own secret blend of four festive flavors for the Holidays!
Light roast, Brazilian beans.
Flavor notes: cherry, chocolate, almond
|Fireside Blend
A medley of warm spices: clove, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.
Light roast, Brazilian beans.
Flavor notes: chai, cinnamon, warm spices
|Mocha Java Blend
Medium- Bright, Chocolate, Toasted Grain
More about ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY
ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY
435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|GOOD MORNING DARKNESS
|$8.45
20oz • COLDBREW COFFEE • COCOA NIBS • BANANA • MAPLE • OAT MILK
|ICED BROWN BUTTER CARAMEL
|$5.95
20oz • ESPRESSO • MILK • VANILLA • HOUSE MADE CARAMEL
|HIBISCUS - STRAWBERRY ROSE
|$4.65
COLD BREWED BLEND OF HIBISCUS & BLACK TEA • STRAWBERRY ROSE
More about Rising Grinds Cafe
Rising Grinds Cafe
1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Comes with a folded egg on your choice of bread and your choice of protein and toppings.
|Citrus Winter Salad
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, kale, roasted root veg blend and toasted pine nuts served with a blood orange rosemary vinaigrette.
|BB Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Espresso
|$3.25
A double shot of Eureka espresso
|Holiday Party
|$4.50
SEASONAL BLEND
Tasting notes: blueberry, milk chocolate, pie crust, juicy
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.75
A latte with house made vanilla syrup
More about San Chez Bistro
San Chez Bistro
38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pollo Fritos Con Fideos
|$14.50
Breaded chicken breast, three cheese tortellini, roasted red peppers, onion, manchego cheese, mixed greens, mango dressing.
|Empanadas (2)
|$10.75
(2) onion, garlic & potato filled pastries with a garlic aioli and salsa
|Bistec con Pimienta
|$17.00
Six peppered steak grilled medium-rare, tortellini, manchego cream.
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$4.25
A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
|Pacamara La Gloria
|$5.50
EL SALVADOR
Tasting notes:
baker's chocolate, blood orange, brown sugar, rich
More about Hall Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.35
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar
|$5.99
Delicate baked eggs, sharp white cheddar, thick cut bacon, and our own toasted ciabatta.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.39
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant with ham and gruyere cheese
More about Lucy's Cafe
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Spicy Hash
|$15.00
House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.
|Mi Root Vegetable Hash
|$15.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
More about Kaffeine
Kaffeine
637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Ramen-Mild
|Rainbow Naan
|$11.00
|Brown Sugar Latte
More about Sparrows Coffee
Sparrows Coffee
2225 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
More about Bagel Kitchen
Bagel Kitchen
2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Bellclaire
|$5.50
Egg, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese (recommended on a Plain Bagel)
|Manhattan
|$7.00
Stacked Ham, Cheddar and Chive Cream Cheese on an Onion Bagel (or your favorite bagel).
|Baker's Dozen
|$18.00
Guarantee your flavor choices are in stock by ordering before 10am the day before.
We understand that the current menu will only let you select one of each flavor. Until we have it fixed please include your flavor choices in the special instructions box. Thank you for understanding.