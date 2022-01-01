Grand Rapids gastropubs you'll love

Must-try gastropubs in Grand Rapids

Brewery Vivant image

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frites*$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
Vivant Burger*$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
Duck Nachos*$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
Naan Club$13.00
roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . naan
Classic Burger$14.00
two house ground beef patties . romaine . american . fancy sauce . red onion . brioche bun
Friesian Gastro Pub image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Brisket Pile$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast
Pork Belly Bites | GF$8.00
1/2 lb of Hickory Coal Roasted House-cured Pork Belly Bites w/ Honey Glaze, Macerated Raspberries & Scallion Garnish | 9
Potato Wedges | Veg, GF |$8.00
Twice Fried Potato Wedges, Topped w/ Basil Sugar & Served w/ Honey Aioli
