Grand Rapids gastropubs you'll love
Must-try gastropubs in Grand Rapids
FRENCH FRIES
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Frites*
|$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
|Vivant Burger*
|$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
|Duck Nachos*
|$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
FRENCH FRIES
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
|Naan Club
|$13.00
roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . naan
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
two house ground beef patties . romaine . american . fancy sauce . red onion . brioche bun
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Texas Brisket Pile
|$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast
|Pork Belly Bites | GF
|$8.00
1/2 lb of Hickory Coal Roasted House-cured Pork Belly Bites w/ Honey Glaze, Macerated Raspberries & Scallion Garnish | 9
|Potato Wedges | Veg, GF |
|$8.00
Twice Fried Potato Wedges, Topped w/ Basil Sugar & Served w/ Honey Aioli