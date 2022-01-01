Grand Rapids pizza restaurants you'll love

Wealthy Street Bakery

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Almond Scone$3.59
A Wealthy Street Bakery Fan Favorite!
Light, fluffy and loaded with cranberries and slivered almonds
Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant$8.95
Our delicious ham and cheese croissant loaded with delicate baked eggs, tender ham and sharp white cheddar
(Served while supplies last)
Cream Cheese Danish$4.15
All-butter danish with house-made cream cheese filling
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.99
Homemade dough topped with fresh made garlic spread and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!
Stromboli$6.99
Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.
Jo's Garlic Bites$5.99
Pizza puffs slathered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with pizza sauce and beer cheese.
Rezervoir Lounge

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rezervoir Lounge

1418 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
10" Cheese$9.00
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and pico de gallo on a Kaiser roll.
The Henhouse$13.00
A guest favorite! Hand battered chicken tenderloins, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning. Served with atop a bowl of fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
Atwater Brewery in GR

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
King of Wings$11.00
Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese
Create Your Own Pizza$12.00
Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping
BG pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesy "U" Sticks$8.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
Pizza Puffs$7.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
Uccello's Breadsticks$7.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
Noto's Old World Italian Dining

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$22.00
handmade potato gnocchi . sicilian meat sauce . garden basil . ricotta cheese
Tiramisu (GF)$10.00
espresso soaked lady fingers
brandy mascarpone mousse
italian lace cookie
Chicken Piccata$26.00
pounded . flour dusted . sautéed . white wine
butter . lemon . capers . chef ’s accompaniments
Loretta's Deep Dish

PIZZA

Loretta's Deep Dish

58 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 2.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taylor Street$25.00
House made Italian sausage, Cup and char pepperoni, roasted fennel, peppadews (a sweet pickled pepper), goat cheese & spicy arrabiata sauce. Topped with fresh grated Romano cheese & spiced honey.
Smashing Pepperonis$20.00
Double cup and char pepperoni, Grande’ Farms cheese blend, Loretta’s house red sauce. This pizza comes with double pepperoni on it. (Billy Corgan not included with pizza.)
Belushi Sticks$5.00
House-made dough baked into flat strips, with house garlic butter and herb seasoning. Comes with our house-made pizza sauce on side.
Quarantino's

 

Quarantino's

1444 lake dr SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Simply Red$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella and Brick cheese
Hunk of Burnin' Love$15.00
Mozzarella & brick cheese, pepperoni, sun dried tomatoes, Calabrian chilies, red onion, feta, spicy honey
MC5$14.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, Ezzo pepperoni
