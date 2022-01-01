Grand Rapids pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cranberry Almond Scone
|$3.59
A Wealthy Street Bakery Fan Favorite!
Light, fluffy and loaded with cranberries and slivered almonds
|Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant
|$8.95
Our delicious ham and cheese croissant loaded with delicate baked eggs, tender ham and sharp white cheddar
(Served while supplies last)
|Cream Cheese Danish
|$4.15
All-butter danish with house-made cream cheese filling
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$7.99
Homemade dough topped with fresh made garlic spread and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!
|Stromboli
|$6.99
Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.
|Jo's Garlic Bites
|$5.99
Pizza puffs slathered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with pizza sauce and beer cheese.
More about Rezervoir Lounge
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Rezervoir Lounge
1418 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|10" Cheese
|$9.00
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and pico de gallo on a Kaiser roll.
|The Henhouse
|$13.00
A guest favorite! Hand battered chicken tenderloins, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning. Served with atop a bowl of fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
PIZZA
Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)
|$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
|King of Wings
|$11.00
Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cheesy "U" Sticks
|$8.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
|Pizza Puffs
|$7.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
|Uccello's Breadsticks
|$7.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
PIZZA • GRILL
Noto's Old World Italian Dining
6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$22.00
handmade potato gnocchi . sicilian meat sauce . garden basil . ricotta cheese
|Tiramisu (GF)
|$10.00
espresso soaked lady fingers
brandy mascarpone mousse
italian lace cookie
|Chicken Piccata
|$26.00
pounded . flour dusted . sautéed . white wine
butter . lemon . capers . chef ’s accompaniments
More about Loretta's Deep Dish
PIZZA
Loretta's Deep Dish
58 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Taylor Street
|$25.00
House made Italian sausage, Cup and char pepperoni, roasted fennel, peppadews (a sweet pickled pepper), goat cheese & spicy arrabiata sauce. Topped with fresh grated Romano cheese & spiced honey.
|Smashing Pepperonis
|$20.00
Double cup and char pepperoni, Grande’ Farms cheese blend, Loretta’s house red sauce. This pizza comes with double pepperoni on it. (Billy Corgan not included with pizza.)
|Belushi Sticks
|$5.00
House-made dough baked into flat strips, with house garlic butter and herb seasoning. Comes with our house-made pizza sauce on side.
More about Quarantino's
Quarantino's
1444 lake dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Simply Red
|$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella and Brick cheese
|Hunk of Burnin' Love
|$15.00
Mozzarella & brick cheese, pepperoni, sun dried tomatoes, Calabrian chilies, red onion, feta, spicy honey
|MC5
|$14.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, Ezzo pepperoni