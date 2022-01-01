Grand Rapids seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids

Atlantic Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Atlantic Fish Market

900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Wings$1.00
Our delicious, fresh from the farm whole chicken wings, hand-breaded and seasoned with our famous homemade lemon pepper!
Crinkle Cut Fries
Catfish Fillet
More about Atlantic Fish Market
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
Pizza Night$40.00
Your choice of any two pizzas with a large kale caesar salad
More about Terra GR
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomato$9.00
Buttermilk fried green tomatoes served with comeback sauce and roasted corn chow chow.
Crab Mac'N'Cheese$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
Shrimp Perloo$19.00
Low Country Jambalaya with wild caught gulf shrimp, South Carolina red beans and rice, andouille sausage, celery and tomato.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Water Tacos$18.00
choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo, feta, lettuce, marinated tomatoes, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas
Fall Chopped Salad (V)$14.00
barley, spelt grain, red quinoa, roasted butternut squash, fresh apple, dried cranberries, sliced radish, baby arugula, goat cheese, spiced candied walnuts, robinette’s fresh apple cider dressing
Blue Water Deluxe Burger*$13.00
usda choice custom-blended beef patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun
More about Blue Water

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston