Grand Rapids seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids
More about Atlantic Fish Market
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Atlantic Fish Market
900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Whole Wings
|$1.00
Our delicious, fresh from the farm whole chicken wings, hand-breaded and seasoned with our famous homemade lemon pepper!
|Crinkle Cut Fries
|Catfish Fillet
More about Terra GR
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
|Pizza Night
|$40.00
Your choice of any two pizzas with a large kale caesar salad
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomato
|$9.00
Buttermilk fried green tomatoes served with comeback sauce and roasted corn chow chow.
|Crab Mac'N'Cheese
|$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
|Shrimp Perloo
|$19.00
Low Country Jambalaya with wild caught gulf shrimp, South Carolina red beans and rice, andouille sausage, celery and tomato.
More about Blue Water
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Blue Water Tacos
|$18.00
choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo, feta, lettuce, marinated tomatoes, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas
|Fall Chopped Salad (V)
|$14.00
barley, spelt grain, red quinoa, roasted butternut squash, fresh apple, dried cranberries, sliced radish, baby arugula, goat cheese, spiced candied walnuts, robinette’s fresh apple cider dressing
|Blue Water Deluxe Burger*
|$13.00
usda choice custom-blended beef patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun