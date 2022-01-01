Grand Rapids Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Grand Rapids

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
Popular items
Forty Soul Rolls$9.00
chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton
Hush Puppies$3.00
cajun remoulade
Vegan Forty Soul Rolls$9.00
black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton (v)
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Popular items
Fried Green Tomato$9.00
Buttermilk fried green tomatoes served with comeback sauce and roasted corn chow chow.
Crab Mac'N'Cheese$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
Shrimp Perloo$19.00
Low Country Jambalaya with wild caught gulf shrimp, South Carolina red beans and rice, andouille sausage, celery and tomato.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
The Candied Yam image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Candied Yam

2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (1248 reviews)
Popular items
Cornbread Muffin$1.00
Meatloaf$14.50
Candied Yams
More about The Candied Yam
Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Popular items
12 Boneless$13.79
6 Boneless$7.99
6 Wing Dingz$7.99
More about Original Wing Kingz

