Grand Rapids Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Grand Rapids
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Forty Soul Rolls
|$9.00
chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton
|Hush Puppies
|$3.00
cajun remoulade
|Vegan Forty Soul Rolls
|$9.00
black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton (v)
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomato
|$9.00
Buttermilk fried green tomatoes served with comeback sauce and roasted corn chow chow.
|Crab Mac'N'Cheese
|$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
|Shrimp Perloo
|$19.00
Low Country Jambalaya with wild caught gulf shrimp, South Carolina red beans and rice, andouille sausage, celery and tomato.
More about The Candied Yam
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
The Candied Yam
2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cornbread Muffin
|$1.00
|Meatloaf
|$14.50
|Candied Yams