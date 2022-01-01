Grand Rapids sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Grand Rapids
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Ando Sushi + Bar
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
fried dumplings, ando dressing (pork)
|Crouching Tiger
|$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
|Cosmo
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura
crunch
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
|House Salad
|$7.00
mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, red cabbage. Comes with our homemade ginger dressing.
Poke Toki Cascade
4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna Bowl Large** make Sweet or Spicy
|$17.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
|Ahi Tuna Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy
|$14.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
|Spicy-Pork Regular
|$14.75
Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic