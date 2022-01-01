Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Al pastor tacos in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Danzón Kitchen
1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids
Avg 4
(1123 reviews)
Al Pastor Taco
$7.00
Spit fire slow cooked pork, diced pineapple, cilantro.
More about Danzón Kitchen
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
No reviews yet
Tacos Al Pastor
$12.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
