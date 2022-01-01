Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Artichoke pizza in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve artichoke pizza

Herb and Fire Pizzeria Grand Rapids - 2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250

2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250, Grand Rapids

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza$10.95
Creamy White Sauce on Housemade Crust, Mozzarella, Provolone, Shaved Parmesan, Wilted Spinach, Grilled Artichokes and Roasted Garlic
More about Herb and Fire Pizzeria Grand Rapids - 2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*$21.99
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown
Pera Pizzeria - 2224 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids Mi 49506

2224 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

12" Wood Fire Sicilian Artichoke Pizza$16.00
More about Pera Pizzeria - 2224 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids Mi 49506

