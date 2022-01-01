Artichoke pizza in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve artichoke pizza
2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250, Grand Rapids
|Spinach & Artichoke Pizza
|$10.95
Creamy White Sauce on Housemade Crust, Mozzarella, Provolone, Shaved Parmesan, Wilted Spinach, Grilled Artichokes and Roasted Garlic
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*
|$21.99
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.