Baby back ribs in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve baby back ribs
More about The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids
|1/2 Baby Back Ribs BBQ Dinner
|$19.99
More about Slows Bar BQ
Slows Bar BQ
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Sauced Baby Back Ribs Half Slab
|$18.00
Smothered in sweet, tangy, smoky BBQ sauce until tender.
|Baby Back Ribs Full Slab
|$35.00
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty, dry-rubbed with our secret blend of spices.
|Sauced Baby Back Ribs Full Slab
|$35.00
Smothered in sweet, tangy, smoky BBQ sauce until tender.