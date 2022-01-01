Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Bisque
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve bisque
The Sovengard
443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1, Grand Rapids
Avg 4.6
(1254 reviews)
Smoked Carrot Bisque
$8.00
More about The Sovengard
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$8.00
More about Blue Water
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids
Pancakes
Boneless Wings
Quiche
Crispy Chicken
Calamari
Gnocchi
Strawberry Shortcake
Cobb Salad
More near Grand Rapids to explore
Holland
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Ada
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston