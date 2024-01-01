Blt pizza in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve blt pizza
Herb and Fire Pizzeria Grand Rapids - 2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250
2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250, Grand Rapids
|The BLT Pizza
|$11.95
Tomato Garlic Aioli, Houseblend Mozzarella, Garlic Wilted Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roma Tomato, Finished with Romano Cheese & Romaine Lettuce!
Faro's Pizza - Grand Rapids
3963 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids
|BLT Pizza
|$0.00
Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing