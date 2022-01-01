Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve boneless wings

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Wings$6.99
Battered and fried. Available in bone-in or boneless. Small and Large orders available! Eight different flavors to choose from!
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Boneless Wings - FAVORITE image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings - FAVORITE$10.50
bbq, hot, hot bbq, teriyaki, sriracha honey garlic, sweet chili, naked
More about Blue Dog Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings*$13.99
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Boneless Wings$5.00
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
18 pcs Wing Dings -OR- Boneless + Family Fries + 2Liter Pop$32.99
More about Original Wing Kingz

