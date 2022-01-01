Boneless wings in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$6.99
Battered and fried. Available in bone-in or boneless. Small and Large orders available! Eight different flavors to choose from!
More about Blue Dog Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Boneless Wings - FAVORITE
|$10.50
bbq, hot, hot bbq, teriyaki, sriracha honey garlic, sweet chili, naked
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Boneless Wings*
|$13.99
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Kids Boneless Wings
|$5.00