Breakfast pizza in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Pizza$19.00
sausage. bacon. potatoes. scrambled egg. kale. hand-pulled mozzarella. tomato sauce. parmesan. brown-butter hollandaise
More about Terra GR
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Pizza Small$15.59
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs
Breakfast Pizza Large$20.39
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Pizza Small$15.59
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs
Breakfast Pizza Large$20.39
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs
More about Hall Street Bakery

