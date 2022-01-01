Breakfast pizza in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Breakfast Pizza
|$19.00
sausage. bacon. potatoes. scrambled egg. kale. hand-pulled mozzarella. tomato sauce. parmesan. brown-butter hollandaise
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Breakfast Pizza Small
|$15.59
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs
|Breakfast Pizza Large
|$20.39
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Breakfast Pizza Small
|$15.59
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs
|Breakfast Pizza Large
|$20.39
Alfredo sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and cracked eggs