Bruschetta in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Palio Grand Rapids
Palio Grand Rapids
545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids
|Bruschetta di Burrata
|$8.95
rustic bread, burrata, prosciutto, Calabrian chile-honey
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Feta Bruschetta
|$11.50
Split Grape Tomatoes tossed with Feta, Basil Pesto and Olive Oil topped with shaved Pecorino-Romano and Balsamic Reduction. Served with Herb-Grilled Baguette.
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Bruschetta
|$12.99
house-made bruschetta, crostini, basil, parmesan, balsamic glaze
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Bruschetta Crostini*
|$9.99
Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction
|Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*
|$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
PIZZA • GRILL
Noto's Old World Italian Dining
6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Bruschetta
|$13.00
herb crostini . tomato . basil . evoo . balsamic