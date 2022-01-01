Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve bruschetta

Palio Grand Rapids image

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta di Burrata$8.95
rustic bread, burrata, prosciutto, Calabrian chile-honey
More about Palio Grand Rapids
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Feta Bruschetta$11.50
Split Grape Tomatoes tossed with Feta, Basil Pesto and Olive Oil topped with shaved Pecorino-Romano and Balsamic Reduction. Served with Herb-Grilled Baguette.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.99
house-made bruschetta, crostini, basil, parmesan, balsamic glaze
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Crostini*$9.99
Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction
Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$13.00
herb crostini . tomato . basil . evoo . balsamic
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bruschetta (V)$13.00
fresh basil pesto, marinated tomatoes, parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze, grilled artisan bread
More about Blue Water

