Buffalo chicken salad in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad*$13.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown
Uccello's Ristorante- Standale - Standale

4787 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad*$13.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.
More about Uccello's Ristorante- Standale - Standale

