Buffalo wings in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
$ Wing Sauce - Buffalo $$2.00
More about Royals
Eastown Eats

1499 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Party wings – Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parm$12.00
4 Party wings – Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parm$8.00
More about Eastown Eats

