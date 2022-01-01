Bulgogi in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Bulgogi Sliders
|$12.00
marinated and seared ribeye, shishito pepper relish, garlic mayo, sliced cucumber, pickled red cabbage, mixed greens, challah bun
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Bulgogi Beef
|$30.00
marinated ribeye, pebble creek mushrooms, cabbage, brussels sprouts, carrots, peppers, onions, jasmine rice, sesame seeds