Bulgogi in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Sliders$12.00
marinated and seared ribeye, shishito pepper relish, garlic mayo, sliced cucumber, pickled red cabbage, mixed greens, challah bun
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Beef$30.00
marinated ribeye, pebble creek mushrooms, cabbage, brussels sprouts, carrots, peppers, onions, jasmine rice, sesame seeds
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Salad (No Avo)$15.00
Rice bowl_Bulgogi
Rice Bowl_Chicken Bulgogi
More about Kaffeine

