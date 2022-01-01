Burritos in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve burritos
More about Terra GR
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Wet Burrito
|$15.00
flour tortilla. kielbasa. roasted red peppers. rice. scrambled egg. horseradish yogurt gravy | served with breakfast potatoes
More about Royals
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
baked beans. detroit chili. home fries. scrambled eggs. chihuahua. salsa verde. topped with sausage gravy.
More about Rising Grinds Cafe
Rising Grinds Cafe
1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
|Southside Burrito
|$9.50
Chorizo, roasted root veg hash, avocado, scrambled eggs, cheese wrapped in a tortilla and served with salsa
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|All Meat Burrito
|$14.99
All meat seasoned burrito meat served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.99
Our special shredded chicken and season blend served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
|Meat & Bean Burrito
|$12.99
Seasoned burrito meat and refried beans served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|The Hangover Burrito
|$14.99
pot roast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, gravy, sour cream, salsa, american fries
More about The Commons
The Commons
547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids
|Cali Burrito
|$12.00
Burrito wrap served with diced house-made black bean patties, white cheddar cheese sauce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, pickled serranos, avocado, ancho aioli, french fries IN the wrap,
More about Donkey Taqueria
GRILL
Donkey Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Burrito Seco
|$8.00
Dry burrito with refried black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa arbol, romaine lettuce, macha corn, and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of Chorizo or Spicy Cauliflower
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Wet Burrito*
|$13.99
Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.75
|All Meat Burrito
|$10.75
|Meat & Bean Burrito
|$9.75
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Steak & Cheese Burrito
|$12.99
|Kid Burrito
|$4.49
|Burrito Verde
|$7.99
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|BIRRIA BEEF BURRITO
|$13.00
Brisket, chihuahua cheese, smoked gouda, cilantro, onion, bIrria sauce
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Grande Burrito
|$12.95
Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Queso, Red Sauce, Cheddar Jack, Tortilla Chips