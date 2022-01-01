Burritos in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve burritos

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Wet Burrito$15.00
flour tortilla. kielbasa. roasted red peppers. rice. scrambled egg. horseradish yogurt gravy | served with breakfast potatoes
More about Terra GR
Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
baked beans. detroit chili. home fries. scrambled eggs. chihuahua. salsa verde. topped with sausage gravy.
More about Royals
Rising Grinds Cafe

1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Southside Burrito$9.50
Chorizo, roasted root veg hash, avocado, scrambled eggs, cheese wrapped in a tortilla and served with salsa
More about Rising Grinds Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
All Meat Burrito$14.99
All meat seasoned burrito meat served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Burrito$15.99
Our special shredded chicken and season blend served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Meat & Bean Burrito$12.99
Seasoned burrito meat and refried beans served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Hangover Burrito$14.99
pot roast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, gravy, sour cream, salsa, american fries
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
The Commons

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Burrito$12.00
Burrito wrap served with diced house-made black bean patties, white cheddar cheese sauce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, pickled serranos, avocado, ancho aioli, french fries IN the wrap,
More about The Commons
GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Seco$8.00
Dry burrito with refried black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa arbol, romaine lettuce, macha corn, and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of Chorizo or Spicy Cauliflower
More about Donkey Taqueria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wet Burrito*$13.99
Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$9.75
All Meat Burrito$10.75
Meat & Bean Burrito$9.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Burrito$12.99
Kid Burrito$4.49
Burrito Verde$7.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BIRRIA BEEF BURRITO$13.00
Brisket, chihuahua cheese, smoked gouda, cilantro, onion, bIrria sauce
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grande Burrito$12.95
Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Queso, Red Sauce, Cheddar Jack, Tortilla Chips
More about Grand Woods Lounge
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS ~ TOTS ~ RED PEPPER ~ ONION ~ ENCHILADA SAUCE ~ CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ~ JALAPEÑO GARNISH
More about Logan's Alley

