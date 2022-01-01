Caesar salad in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve caesar salad

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$12.69
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Salmon filet or chicken breast extra.
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Item pic

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.99
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine . pickled red onion . parmesan . cucumber . herbed crouton . caesar dressing
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
romaine . pickled red onion . parmesan . cucumber . herbed crouton . caesar dressing
More about The Winchester
Rezervoir Lounge image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rezervoir Lounge

1418 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, tomato, croutons, applewood smoked bacon, and Caesar dressing.
More about Rezervoir Lounge
d3ba310a-c3d1-4e31-b200-10878002129b image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Caesar Salad*$3.99
Caesar Salad*$9.99
Crisp Hearts of Romain Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Romano Cheese.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Thornapple Brewing Co image

 

Thornapple Brewing Co

6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
More about Thornapple Brewing Co
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan-Reggiano.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Friesian Gastro Pub image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad | GFO |$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Piave Cheese, House Sourdough Croutons, House Caesar Dressing & Cracked Black Pepper
Add Steak +10
Add Shrimp +8
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
Side Caesar Salad$4.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Caesar Salad$6.00
romaine, parmesan, housemade caesar dressing, croutons
Full Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade caesar dressing, croutons
More about Blue Water
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$12.69
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Salmon filet or chicken breast extra.
More about Hall Street Bakery
Grand Woods Lounge image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.95
Pulled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
parmesan, red onion, soft boiled egg, romaine, focaccia croutons, house made caesar dressing
More about Linear Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.00
ROMAINE ~ PARMESAN CHEESE ~
HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS ~ CAESAR DRESSING
More about Logan's Alley

