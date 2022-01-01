Caesar salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$12.69
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Salmon filet or chicken breast extra.
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$11.99
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
FRENCH FRIES
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
romaine . pickled red onion . parmesan . cucumber . herbed crouton . caesar dressing
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
romaine . pickled red onion . parmesan . cucumber . herbed crouton . caesar dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Rezervoir Lounge
1418 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, tomato, croutons, applewood smoked bacon, and Caesar dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Side Caesar Salad*
|$3.99
|Caesar Salad*
|$9.99
Crisp Hearts of Romain Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Romano Cheese.
Thornapple Brewing Co
6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan-Reggiano.
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad | GFO |
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Piave Cheese, House Sourdough Croutons, House Caesar Dressing & Cracked Black Pepper
Add Steak +10
Add Shrimp +8
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.75
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.75
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Half Caesar Salad
|$6.00
romaine, parmesan, housemade caesar dressing, croutons
|Full Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade caesar dressing, croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$12.69
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Salmon filet or chicken breast extra.
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Pulled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread
SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS
Linear Restaurant
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
parmesan, red onion, soft boiled egg, romaine, focaccia croutons, house made caesar dressing