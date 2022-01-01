Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Atlantic Fish Market

900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (523 reviews)
Takeout
New York Style Cheese Cake$3.49
More about Atlantic Fish Market
Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chocolate Cake Slice$6.89
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.05
Moist carrot cake loaded with walnuts, raisins and cream cheese frosting
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Falafel Cakes$4.00
Grilled Falafel Cakes (Vegan)$10.50
Whole chickpeas, sesame seeds, parsley, roasted red peppers and Mediterranean spice mix all blended together and crisped on the grill and topped with vegan tzatziki sauce, garnished with fresh cucumber and tomato. Vegan.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Italian Lemon Cake$5.99
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake*$7.99
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Caramel.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cola Cake$8.00
Rich double chocolate cola cake.
Carolina Crab Cake$16.00
Blue lump crab cake atop a bed of Geechie Boy farro salad and served with remoulade.
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Friesian Gastro Pub image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
That Carrot Cake$11.00
Loaded Walnut Carrot Cake, Chai Carrot Custard, Brown Butter Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Candied Carrot Dust
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Bostwick Bakery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Bostwick Bakery

4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Donut Dozen$15.00
Cake Donut 1/2$8.00
Cake Donut$1.35
More about Bostwick Bakery
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birth Day Cake
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.50
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Limoncello Ricotta Cake$10.00
vanilla butter spoon cake . limoncello curd . ricotta pastry cream . blueberry nectar . caramel . chantilly whipped cream
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chocolate Cake Slice$6.89
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.55
GF Tres Leches Cake Single$6.89
Tres Leches, or "Three Milks" is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk and drizzled with caramel.
More about Hall Street Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
The Candied Yam image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Candied Yam

2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (1248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake$2.75
More about The Candied Yam
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Cake$8.00
pineapple, date caramel, black rum créme anglaise
More about Linear Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Turkey Reuben

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Strawberry Shortcake

Pastrami Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Spaghetti

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston