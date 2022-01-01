Cake in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Atlantic Fish Market
900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|New York Style Cheese Cake
|$3.49
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|GF Chocolate Cake Slice
|$6.89
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.05
Moist carrot cake loaded with walnuts, raisins and cream cheese frosting
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Falafel Cakes
|$4.00
|Grilled Falafel Cakes (Vegan)
|$10.50
Whole chickpeas, sesame seeds, parsley, roasted red peppers and Mediterranean spice mix all blended together and crisped on the grill and topped with vegan tzatziki sauce, garnished with fresh cucumber and tomato. Vegan.
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
|Italian Lemon Cake
|$5.99
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Cake*
|$7.99
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Caramel.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Cola Cake
|$8.00
Rich double chocolate cola cake.
|Carolina Crab Cake
|$16.00
Blue lump crab cake atop a bed of Geechie Boy farro salad and served with remoulade.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|That Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Loaded Walnut Carrot Cake, Chai Carrot Custard, Brown Butter Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Candied Carrot Dust
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Bostwick Bakery
4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS
|Cake Donut Dozen
|$15.00
|Cake Donut 1/2
|$8.00
|Cake Donut
|$1.35
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Birth Day Cake
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
PIZZA • GRILL
Noto's Old World Italian Dining
6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Limoncello Ricotta Cake
|$10.00
vanilla butter spoon cake . limoncello curd . ricotta pastry cream . blueberry nectar . caramel . chantilly whipped cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|GF Chocolate Cake Slice
|$6.89
|GF Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.55
|GF Tres Leches Cake Single
|$6.89
Tres Leches, or "Three Milks" is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk and drizzled with caramel.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
The Candied Yam
2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids
|Cake
|$2.75