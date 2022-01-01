Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve calamari

Atlantic Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Atlantic Fish Market

900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$2.00
More about Atlantic Fish Market
Item pic

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$13.95
Point Judith calamari, flash-fried, lightly seasoned & served with saffron aioli
More about Palio Grand Rapids
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari*$12.99
Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$13.00
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Poke Toki Cascade image

 

Poke Toki Cascade

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Salad on Side$5.00
More about Poke Toki Cascade
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Saltati$16.00
lightly dusted . lemon . pomodoro
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Tomato Soup

Chipotle Chicken

Strawberry Cheesecake

Shrimp Basket

Croissants

Quinoa Salad

Curry

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston